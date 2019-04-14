Home States Telangana

How a once-encroached forest land in Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary came back to life

Protective pores were opened in the deep jungle which prevented the movement of cattle into the site but permitted entry of wild animals into the protected site.

Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary

A herd of gaurs (left) and a leap of leopards drink water from tanks inside Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The way a 716-Ha forest area in Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary has sprung back to life in the past four years, epitomizes how nature can restore itself over time if the right conditions are provided and unnecessary human interference is removed. The 716Ha area of forest land in Chatakonda reserved forest, was retrieved from encroachers by the forest department in 2014-15, following which it was protected by trenches from human and cattle movement, along with conduction of vegetation regeneration works. These works were conducted with CAMPA and BIOSAT funds. 

Following this, the once-encroached and destroyed forest land, started being visited by various wild animals. Recently, a big herd of the endangered animal Gaur (Indian Bison) was caught in a camera trap set up by the Forest Department, apart from carnivores like the leopard. 

According to a media release, the entire 716Ha site was protected by a peripheral trench. Protective pores were opened in the deep jungle which prevented the movement of cattle into the site but permitted entry of wild animals into the protected site. Encroachments in the adjacent area of this piece of forest land, which falls under Kothagudem territorial division, were also removed and restored with afforestation works. 

A base camp was also set up in the centre of the 716Ha area and forest guards kept regular watch. 

A solar bore well was also dug along with construction of a percolation tank, for the sake of drinking water for the wild animals. Grasslands were also developed for the herbivores. However, it was not a smooth journey. The forest guards had to face backlash of vacating encroachers from the forest lands as the base camp was once burned down by miscreants and solar panels were broken down.  

The efforts of the department has paid rich dividends as small herds of Gaur started visiting the area along with other herbivorous like Spotted Deer, Sambar, Wild boar and Neelgai from 2015-16. During 2015-16, 65 spotted deer were also released here. Now, the forest officials say a large herd of gaur, apart from other small herbivores and carnivores like leopard, have become a common sight. 

Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary

