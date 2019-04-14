Home States Telangana

IT Grids booked under Aadhaar Act for data theft of Andhra voters

A special investigation team investigated the larger aspects of alleged data theft through “Seva Mitra” mobile application allegedly used by the ruling TDP in the state.

Published: 14th April 2019 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar

Aadhaar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  One more case was registered against IT Grids India Pvt Ltd for alleged theft of Aadhar data of voters in Andhra Pradesh and misuse of information, police said on Saturday. According to police, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials received information about Aadhar data leak and misuse of information by IT Grid India. Following a complaint, Madhapur police booked cases under Aadhar Act and transferred the case to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation.

Police registered cases under Section 37, 38, 40, 42, 44 of the Aadhar Act and the case was transferred to SIT. The UIDAI has told police that the structure and size of the database was similar to that of database that could have been originally owned by UIDAI.

It raised suspicion over the data that could have been obtained either from the central identities data repository (CIDR) or one of the state resident data hubs (SRDH) aligned to CIDR. According to police, ‘a whopping 7,82,21,397 records of Aadhaar data belonging to the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were found and used by IT Grids India Pvt Ltd for the purpose of Seva Mitra Application belonging to TDP.’

“Availability of such unique information of an Aadhaar number indicates that the accused in the case might have illegally accessed CIDR or SRDH and has used such information or data for wrongful gain,” the complainant said.

The Hyderabad-based firm, IT Grids India Pvt Ltd, was first booked in March and sensitive data was found in possession of the company. Two cases registered against the firm was transferred to a special investigation team to investigate into larger aspects of alleged data theft through “Seva Mitra” mobile application allegedly used by the ruling TDP in the state.

It was found by police that the firm had illegal access to personal data of individuals such as Aadhaar, electoral ID, government schemes availed etc which could be misused. It was also alleged that the data was used for voter profiling, deletions and target campaigns. The seized digital evidence was sent to Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) for forensic examination. It is learnt that this FSL’s findings has been shared with UIDAI, following which the latter has approached the Madhapur police with a complaint. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT Grids case Aadhaar card UIDAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp