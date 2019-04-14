Home States Telangana

Naidu, Lokesh enacted drama on polling day: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that Naidu played cheap gimmicks before the Chief Electoral Officer in AP even after the completion of the polling.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Talasani_Srinivas_Yadav

Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (Photo | talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that he and his N Lokesh had enacted a drama on polling day in Andhra Pradesh. The people of AP will reject TDP, the TRS leader claimed.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that Naidu played cheap gimmicks before the Chief Electoral Officer in AP even after the completion of the polling. The minister said that TRS would win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. “The public response to TRS in Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment is good,” he said.

Talasani’s son is the TRS’ candidate at Secunderabad. He defended the revision of polling percentage figures by the ECI. The voter turnout figure in the constituency was revised from 39 per cent to 46 per cent. “As the ECI announced the final polling percentage figures late in the night, the percentage increased,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp