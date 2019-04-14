Naidu, Lokesh enacted drama on polling day: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing his tirade against AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that he and his N Lokesh had enacted a drama on polling day in Andhra Pradesh. The people of AP will reject TDP, the TRS leader claimed.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Talasani Srinivas Yadav alleged that Naidu played cheap gimmicks before the Chief Electoral Officer in AP even after the completion of the polling. The minister said that TRS would win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. “The public response to TRS in Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment is good,” he said.

Talasani’s son is the TRS’ candidate at Secunderabad. He defended the revision of polling percentage figures by the ECI. The voter turnout figure in the constituency was revised from 39 per cent to 46 per cent. “As the ECI announced the final polling percentage figures late in the night, the percentage increased,” he explained.