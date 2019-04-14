Result at Nizamabad will be favourable for BJP: Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Saturday said that his party’s candidates had put up a tough fight in constituencies like Hyderabad. He claimed Nizamabad candidate D Aravind would win his seat. “People of Nizamabad have lost confidence in incumbent MP K Kavitha,” he said.

Meanwhile, Laxman took a shot at TRS for ‘loving elections’, referring to the upcoming MPP and ZP elections. “If TRS wanted to take advantage of model code of conduct, it could have asked for these elections during Assembly elections,” he said.