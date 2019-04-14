Home States Telangana

Telangana: Revenue staff seeks seer’s help in saving department

Revenue Udyogula Sangham leader and TS Village Revenue Officers Association president Golkonda Satish, along with other leaders, called on Chinna Jeeyar Swami here on Saturday

Published: 14th April 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Udyogula Sangham leader Golkonda Satish and others call on Chinna Jeeyar Swami in Hyderabad on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In an interesting turn of events, Revenue Udyogula Sangham leader and TS Village Revenue Officers Association president Golkonda Satish, along with other leaders, called on Chinna Jeeyar Swami here on Saturday, requesting him to prevail upon the State government to not dissolve the Revenue department or merge it with any other department. 

“There have been reports that the State government wants to either scrap the Revenue department or merge it with any other department. We are agitated over these reports. What would be the fate of employees and their families members, if the department is scrapped? We are ready for reforms in the department. We will welcome the reforms, if any, taken up by the government.

Bring changes in the department, if necessary. But do not scrap the department,” Satish said. He conveyed the same to Jeeyar Swami. “We met Chinna Jeeyar Swami today. We touched Swamiji’s feet and sought his blessings for the department. We have requested him to prevail upon the government and ensure that the Revenue department continues to exist,” Satish told Express later.

He said that the department had no minister and that the portfolio was with the CM. “We are unable to meet the Chief Minister. That is why we met Chinna Jeeyar Swami,” Satish said.  “God will save your department,” Chinna Jeeyar told the employees, according to Satish. 

TAGS
Chinna Jeeyar Swami Revenue Udyogula Sangham

