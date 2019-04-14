TRS’ new target: Win all 32 Zilla Parishad chair posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi has a new target now. Fresh after its Lok Sabha campaign, in which it had aimed to win 16 seats in the State, the party has now set its sights on upcoming Zilla Parishat (ZP) and Mandal Praja Parishat (MPP) elections. It wants to win all 32 Zilla Parishat Chairman posts in the State.

At an emergency meeting with the party’s general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, held to discuss preparedness for elections to the urban local bodies, TRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed confidence in the pink party’s ability to win all 32 Zilla Parishat seats. He was also sure that TRS would win a majority of the State’s 535 MPPs.

“Congress and other parties, including TDP, lost ground in Telangana during the Assembly elections. This time too, Opposition parties will be disappointed,” he said. Rama Rao said that the notification for the ZP and MPP elections would be issued in the next seven to ten days. Party’s rank and file should be well prepared, he told party leaders present at the meeting.

Rama Rao said that party leaders had met people at the grassroots level during the Lok Sabha elections that concluded a couple of days ago. “It is clear that the people are with TRS. They will support the party in the ZP and MPP elections,” he said, adding that the services of everyone — ministers, former ministers and seniors —would be required as always.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

CM to hold meeting on April 15

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with party functionaries on April 15 at 2 pm at Telangana Bhavan, to chalk out the strategy for ZP and MPP polls. MLAs, MLCs, ministers, former ministers, Lok Sabha candidates, Rajya Sabha members, chairpersons of various corporations and other key leaders are expected to attend.

Polls likely to be held in three phases

Meanwhile, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy held a meeting with officials on the conduct of the ZP and MPP elections. With the ECI having given it the nod and the State government expressing its willingness, the State Election Commission is preparing itself for the polls. According to tentative schedule prepared by the SEC on Saturday, the ZP and MPP polls will be conducted in three phases. The tentative date of issue of notifications are April 22, April 26 and April 30. Counting and results would be on May 18.