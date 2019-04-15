Home States Telangana

Activist feeds street dogs leading to violent brawl

In yet another case of brawl breaking out due to dogs, a few women in Karkhana broke into a fight after one was feeding street dogs, much to the annoyance of the others. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another case of brawl breaking out due to dogs, a few women in Karkhana broke into a fight after one was feeding street dogs, much to the annoyance of the others. 
The incident which took place in the late hours of Saturday, spiralled after the complainant, Jesslina Sahni, fed the dogs on a streets where the women reside. The activist is a member of AWBI that designates lanes to its activists to regularly feed the street dogs.

A video of severe, physical altercation during  the incident shows neighbours arguing with the animal activist over feeding the street dogs. The activist is seen responding that it was her right to feed the dogs.  
Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged with the Karkhana police regarding the same incident. 
“The complainant had some bruises on her neck which were inflicted as they pushed each other. We are still investigating the case and will file an FIR if required,” noted Madhukar Swamy, Karkhana SHO.

