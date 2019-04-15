BJP demands KCR’s apology over Ambedkar statue issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya and BJP State president K Laxman lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to ‘respect’ Dr BR Ambedkar. The duo also criticised Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to fulfil several of his promises, including distribution of land to Dalits and erection of 125 feet statue of Ambedkar.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Laxman said: “The CM said that he will set up a 125 feet Ambedkar statue at the Tank Bund. Where is the statue?”

Laxman also recalled how Rao had once promised that the first chief minister of Telangana would be a Dalit, but had conveniently forgotten about that promise.

“People thought that a smaller state of Telangana would enable empowerment of smaller communities. However, the dream has not come to true,” Laxman said.

On the removal of Ambedkar’s statue from Punjagutta circle, Laxman demanded an unconditional apology from Chandrasekhar Rao over the issue. Dattatreya said that it was nothing but the humiliation of the one who made the Constitution of India.

Dattatreya also claimed: “Unlike Congress, BJP has made several contributions to empower Dalits. There is a national convention centre in New Delhi that is exclusively dedicated to the Dalit research studies.”