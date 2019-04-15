CLP petition to Speaker seeks disqualification of defected MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday submitted a petition to Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, seeking disqualification of six Congress MLAs who defected to the TRS. The MLAs against whom he sought action are Atram Sakku, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, Rega Kantha Rao, Sabita Indra Reddy, D Sudheer Reddy and B Harsha Vardhan.

Later speaking to reporters, Vikramarka alleged that the TRS has lured the MLAs with inducements, and this showed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is under oath to protect the Constitution, is not doing his legitimate work.

He further said he made a representation to the Speaker to uphold the institution of democracy by disqualifying the MLAs who joined the TRS, and the Speaker promised to take action on his petition.

Referring to the destruction of BR Ambedkar’s statue, Vikramarka said he condemned the act, which he called an insult to those who valued the Constitution and principles of democracy.

He demanded stern action against those responsible, and warned that if the government failed to take action, it should be prepared for a large scale agitation.