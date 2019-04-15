Home States Telangana

Complaint against RGV for posting morphed picture of Chandrababu

Published: 15th April 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A city-based Telugu Desam Party worker approached Cyberabad Police, seeking action against filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for posting a morphed picture of AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made to appear as if he was joining YSR Congress. 

Complainant VDVV Satyanarayana, alias Devibabu Chowdary, a realtor and TDP worker from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh is a resident of Bachupally in Cyberabad commissionerate. Chowdhary said that Ram Gopal Varma has shared a morphed picture of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Twitter, in which the TDP chief is seen alongside YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu is seen wearing a YSRC party khanduwa (scarf), making it seem that he is joining the party.

Ram Gopal Varma captioned the picture, “Wowwww in a shocking twist, just now CBN joined YSRCP.”
Bachupally Inspector S Jagadeeshwar said that a General Diary entry of Devibabu Chowdhary’s complaint has been made and forwarded for legal opinion. “We will proceed accordingly,” he said.

