More men turned up to vote in Lok Sabha elections

In Hyderabad, only 42.12 per cent women turned up to vote, which was the lowest in the State.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike in the last December State Assembly polls where more women voters came out to exercise their franchise, the data released by the office of chief electoral officer on Sunday reveals that more men have cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections when compared to women voters. In April 11 Lok Sabha polls, the voter turnout among women stood at 62.55 per cent as against 62.82 per cent among men. The over all turnout was pegged at 62.69 per cent. In the urban constituencies, which witnessed dismal voting percentage, the disparity was even more evident as women voter turnout was worse than in the other segments.

In Hyderabad, only 42.12 per cent women turned up to vote, which was the lowest in the State. In Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella, the women voter turnout was at 45.01 per cent, 48.81 per cent and 52.86 per cent respectively.

However, in Nizamabad and Karimnagar more women turned up than men to vote. In Nizamabad, women voter turnout was 72.06 per cent as against men’s 64.22 per cent and in Karimnagar, it was 70.38 per cent against 68.49 per cent.

