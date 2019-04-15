Nodal officer to deal with attacks on Kashmiris

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Government had directed the State governments to take measures for the safety and security of Kashmiris, including the students of different educational institutions, in their jurisdiction. It had directed them to appoint an Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank officer as nodal officer for dealing with such issues.

As per directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, the government has appointed State Intelligence Wing chief V Naveen Chand, an IGP rank officer as nodal officer. The officials, however, stated that there had been no incident of assault or harassment of Kashmiris in Telangana.

Beena Yadav, Director, Department of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, of Ministry of Home Affairs had issued the advisory to State governments.

The appointed nodal officers in the state have been advised to prevent any act of assault, threat, intimidation, social boycott.

Passing the same message to police stations in the State, officials asked the managements of educational institutions to provide details of Kashmiris students. Kashmiris can reach the State nodal officer at 040-23233796.