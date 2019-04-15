Home States Telangana

Notification for local body polls before April 20: Telangana Election Commission

The State EC said that ballot paper-printing would start once the candidates are finalised for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Election Commission would issue a notification for Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies between April 18 and 20, said the State Election Commission (SEC) chairman V Nagi Reddy on Monday.

The elections would be held for 535 ZPTCs and 5,857 MPTCs in three phases on political party symbols, he told reporters here.

The preparation is underway for the conduct of the polls. "We've convened a meeting with senior officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police," he said. As these polls are being held based on political party symbol, ballot paper-printing would start once the candidates are finalised, Reddy said.

The Telangana government had earlier conveyed its readiness to the SEC for the conduct of the polls between April 22 and May 14. The results would be announced after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, an official release had said.

