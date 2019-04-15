Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi likens Modi-Nitish ‘love’ to Laila-Majnu’s

When the love story of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi will be written, don’t ask me who is Laila and who is Majnu between the two. You decide,” Owaisi said. 

Published: 15th April 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi ​

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi trained his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the latter had immense love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two make a pair as perfect as that of Laila and Majnu. 

“When the love story of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi will be written, don’t ask me who is Laila and who is Majnu between the two. You decide,” Owaisi said. 

Kumar had snapped his 17-year-old ties with the BJP in 2013 expressing disagreement with the party projecting Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate. After the Mahagathbandhan, which came into being when he joined hands with arch-rival Lalu Yadav’s RJD and the Congress, trounced the NDA in 2015 Assembly polls, he again returned to the BJP-led coalition in 2017.

Owaisi while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Seemanchal where Aimim’s Akhtar-ul-Imam is contesting the elections, he said: “The Seemanchal region (north-eastern Bihar, bordering West Bengal and Bangladesh) has been neglected by all those who have represented this region in elected bodies.” 
“Give your votes to our candidate Akhtar-ul-Imam. He will ensure the regions well-being single-handedly on the lines of the solitary battle I am waging on the triple talaq issue,” Owaisi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp