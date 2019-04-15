Asaduddin Owaisi likens Modi-Nitish ‘love’ to Laila-Majnu’s

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi trained his guns at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the latter had immense love for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two make a pair as perfect as that of Laila and Majnu.

“When the love story of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi will be written, don’t ask me who is Laila and who is Majnu between the two. You decide,” Owaisi said.

Kumar had snapped his 17-year-old ties with the BJP in 2013 expressing disagreement with the party projecting Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate. After the Mahagathbandhan, which came into being when he joined hands with arch-rival Lalu Yadav’s RJD and the Congress, trounced the NDA in 2015 Assembly polls, he again returned to the BJP-led coalition in 2017.

Owaisi while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Seemanchal where Aimim’s Akhtar-ul-Imam is contesting the elections, he said: “The Seemanchal region (north-eastern Bihar, bordering West Bengal and Bangladesh) has been neglected by all those who have represented this region in elected bodies.”

“Give your votes to our candidate Akhtar-ul-Imam. He will ensure the regions well-being single-handedly on the lines of the solitary battle I am waging on the triple talaq issue,” Owaisi added.