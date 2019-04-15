Home States Telangana

Seven dead, two injured as auto & lorry collide in Kodad

Seven persons were killed and two seriously injured in a road accident when they were returning after attending Sri Seetha Rama kalyanam festivities, at the Khammam junction in Kodad on Sunday.

Published: 15th April 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 09:57 AM

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Seven persons were killed and two seriously injured in a road accident when they were returning after attending Sri Seetha Rama kalyanam festivities, at the Khammam junction in Kodad on Sunday.

The incident happened when nine persons from Kodad were returning from Thammarabanda village in an auto rickshaw. As they tried to overtake another vehicle, their auto collided with a lorry approaching from the opposite direction, killing five persons on the spot.

Two others succumbed to injuries in hospital. The deceased were identified as Bethu Lakshmaiah (50), Bethu Nagasulochana (48), SK Abbas (48), N Suguna (45), G Padma (50), Ambhati Saidhamma (38) and N Sailaja (40). The lorry driver fled after the accident.

road accident

