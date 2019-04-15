Seven dead, two injured as auto & lorry collide in Kodad

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Seven persons were killed and two seriously injured in a road accident when they were returning after attending Sri Seetha Rama kalyanam festivities, at the Khammam junction in Kodad on Sunday.

The incident happened when nine persons from Kodad were returning from Thammarabanda village in an auto rickshaw. As they tried to overtake another vehicle, their auto collided with a lorry approaching from the opposite direction, killing five persons on the spot.

Two others succumbed to injuries in hospital. The deceased were identified as Bethu Lakshmaiah (50), Bethu Nagasulochana (48), SK Abbas (48), N Suguna (45), G Padma (50), Ambhati Saidhamma (38) and N Sailaja (40). The lorry driver fled after the accident.