Home States Telangana

Sikhs from across TS celebrate Vaisakhi

Vaisakhi (Khalsa Panth Foundation Day), a Sikh festival, was observed with much celebration and enthusiasm on Sunday in the city.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vaisakhi (Khalsa Panth Foundation Day), a Sikh festival, was observed with much celebration and enthusiasm on Sunday in the city. The festival was celebrated on large scale. Members of the Sikh community from all over the State arrived in the city for the festivities. 

As many as 25,000 Sikh devotees and people from other communities participated in the “Vishaal Deewan, a mass congregation, organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet. 

The event began at 11.30 am and continued till 5 pm. It was marked by the recitations of Holy Gurbani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by renowned Ragi Jathas (religious preachers).

They had been invited specially for the 320th Vaisakhi celebrations. After the procession, there was a breathtaking display of Gatka (an Indian martial art form associated with the Sikh community). 
The procession began its journey from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and passed through Greenlands, Begumpet and Punjagutta before returning back to the Gurudwara in the evening. 

The Vaisakhi Keertan Darbar (night congregation) will be held between 9 pm and 1.30 am on Monday at Guru Gobind Singhji Sports stadium, Ameerpet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp