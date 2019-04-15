Sikhs from across TS celebrate Vaisakhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vaisakhi (Khalsa Panth Foundation Day), a Sikh festival, was observed with much celebration and enthusiasm on Sunday in the city. The festival was celebrated on large scale. Members of the Sikh community from all over the State arrived in the city for the festivities.

As many as 25,000 Sikh devotees and people from other communities participated in the “Vishaal Deewan, a mass congregation, organised under the aegis of the Prabhandak Committee Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet.

The event began at 11.30 am and continued till 5 pm. It was marked by the recitations of Holy Gurbani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by renowned Ragi Jathas (religious preachers).

They had been invited specially for the 320th Vaisakhi celebrations. After the procession, there was a breathtaking display of Gatka (an Indian martial art form associated with the Sikh community).

The procession began its journey from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and passed through Greenlands, Begumpet and Punjagutta before returning back to the Gurudwara in the evening.

The Vaisakhi Keertan Darbar (night congregation) will be held between 9 pm and 1.30 am on Monday at Guru Gobind Singhji Sports stadium, Ameerpet.