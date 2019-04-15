V Hanumantha Rao arrested for protesting against removal of statue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress Leader and former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao was arrested on Sunday at Panjagutta X roads where he staged a dharna against removal BR Ambedkar’s statue on Saturday night. Speaking on the occasion, Hanumantha Rao described the removal of Ambedkar’s statue as very unfortunate.

Hanumantha Rao, along with other protestors, was arrested by police and shifted to Amberpet Police Station. They were later released.