V Hanumantha Rao arrested for protesting against removal of statue

Hanumantha Rao, along with other protestors, was arrested by police and shifted to Amberpet Police Station. They were later released.

Published: 15th April 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress V Hanumantha Rao being arrested at Panjagutta X Roads in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress Leader and former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao was arrested on Sunday at Panjagutta X roads where he staged a dharna against removal BR Ambedkar’s statue on Saturday night. Speaking on the occasion, Hanumantha Rao described the removal of Ambedkar’s statue as very unfortunate. 
