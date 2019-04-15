With distress calls on the rise, it’s a struggle for Fire dept to man ‘strongrooms’

Home States Telangana

For every fire tender that is deployed, six personnel are assigned to the vehicle. Meaning, there are about 300 people assigned solely for guarding the strong rooms. 

HYDERABAD: The Fire Department has deployed around 50 fire tenders and keeping round the clock watch at the 38 strongrooms located across the State where EVM machines are kept after the conclusion of the April 11 Lok Sabha elections. 
However, considering the equipment available with them and the number of distress calls they have been receiving off late, it has become a herculean task for the State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department (TSFS&DR) to deploy fire tenders. 

In the recent days, the fire services department’s fire control room is abuzz with an unprecedented increase in fire calls. Usually, during the summer season, the number of distress calls are high. It is due to the dry weather that acts as a catalyst for even small fires to spread to large areas during the summer season.
At a recent press conference, M Gopi Krishna, Director General of TSFS&DR, observed that the department receives anywhere between 40 to 50 calls every day. Now, the question is how well can the department manage in the deploying of its remaining personnel and equipment efficiently, considering there it is already facing manpower and equipment crunch. 

“The task is challenging as the fire tenders are blocked but we are directing fire tenders to be used from other districts in case of any need,” said a senior officer of TSFS&DR. 
“We do not want any complaints from Election Commission.. on any lapses from our end. We met all the necessary requirements placed by EC before us,” he added. 

Now, every strongroom has a presence of at least one fire tender, the minimum, or two in some cases. 
The need is to avoid fire accidents in the strongrooms as all of the EVMs are electronic devices. Officials said that there are more than 50 fire tenders deployed to tackle any eventuality.
It may be noted that there has been no instance in the past of a strongroom, housing EVMs, catching fire. 
A comptroller auditor general (CAG) report on the state fire services department has highlighted that the department was functioning with 72 fire tenders as opposed to 312 required during the study period. The budgetary allocation for the department is also said be low.

