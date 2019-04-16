Home States Telangana

BJP leaders want ZP, MPP elections after completion of LS poll process

The BJP also felt that the present method of indirect elections for MPPs and ZPs gives room for horse-trading and vitiating the harmonious situation in the villages. 

Published: 16th April 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of BJP leaders, headed by party’s State president K Laxman, called on Governor ESL Naraismhan at Raj Bhavan on Monday and demanded that polls to ZPs and MPPs be held only after the Lok Sabha polls process is completed. 

The BJP leaders demanded that the government should hold direct elections for Zilla Parishats (ZPs) and Mandal Praja Parishats (MPPs). They also demanded that the State government should bring suitable amendments to the existing Panchayat Raj Act to give more powers to ZPTCs and MPTCs.

“Even if the government holds the elections to ZPs and MPPs by May 14, the results can not announced till May 23 as to the Lok Sabha polls model code in force. When the government is unable to complete the process and install ZPs and MPPs, what is the hurry to conduct polls now? The polls to ZPs and MPPs can be held after the Lok Sabha polls,” the BJP leaders said in their representation given to the Governor.
“Advise the Chief Minister to convene the Assembly and the Council meetings to discuss the issues relating to ZPs and MPPs with an objective to protect the spirit of 73 and 74 amendments to the Constitution,” they said. 
T

he BJP leaders also sought the intervention of the Governor for the restoration of 34 per cent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) in ZPs and MPPs. 

Meanwhile, Dharmapuri Arvind, who contested in April 11 Lok Sabha election from Nizamabad on BJP ticket, wanted the ECI to allow him to put his lock also to the strongrooms where the EVMs of Nizamabad segment were kept. 

In a memorandum to CEO, Arvind sought the EC to provide information with regard to register of voters, account of votes recorded on the polling day, certified copy of each presiding officer’s diary and other information.

