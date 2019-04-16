Home States Telangana

Can TRS deny Cong Khammam seat?

16th April 2019

State Election Commissioner V Nagireddy speaks to the media after a meeting with officials of all departments | Express

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: An Interesting debate is on among the people as well as the politicians whether the TRS will win the Khammam Parliamentary seat to deny the Congress their 12th success in the constituency. For the record, Congress has won the seat 11 times in 16 elections. In recent Assembly elections too, Congress had won six out of 10 seats in erstwhile Khammam district. 

While there was TRS wave throughout the State,  people of Khammam responded differently and they put full stop to the TRS wave and chose Congress candidates as MLAs. Some political leaders are saying that history be repeated and the Congress party would win with reasonable majority. But the ruling party leaders are confident that they would break the conCress party runs and win with a huge majority. 

It may be mentioned that Khammam Parliament constituency has recorded highest voting percentage in the State in the April 11 election and  it remains to be seen who will benefit from the high percentage of voting. The wait will end only on 23 May.

