EC to announce ZP, MPP elections schedule soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The election schedule for the Zilla Parishats and Mandal Praja Parishats will be announced between April 18 and 20, according to State Election Commissioner (SEC) V Nagi Reddy.

Speaking to the media, after a meeting with top officials of all the departments, in the presence of Chief Secretary SK Joshi and DGP M Mahender Reddy, on the preparedness for the Zilla Parishats (ZPs) and Mandal Praja Parishats (MPPs) polls here on Monday, Nagi Reddy said that he discussed the requirements for the polls with top officials.

Another meeting will be held on April 18 with district Collectors and SPs, he informed.

Nagi Reddy said that the electoral rolls have already been prepared and released, and their copies have also been given to the leaders of all the parties.

The polling stations have also been identified and they would be announced on April 18, the SEC said.

The SEC also discussed with the Maharashtra and Karnataka officials the need for additional police forces to conduct the ZP and MPP polls in the State.

“All the arrangements for the printing of ballot papers are made. The polling staff are also appointed. For every mandal, there will be one returning officer, who will also act as the returning officer for the ZPTC election too. For every three MPTCs, there will be one poll official. All the arrangements for the polls will be over by April 20,” Nagi Reddy said.

Discussions still on

The discussions regarding the number of phases and the final dates of polls are still on, he said. “We require just 15 days for conducting the ZP and MPP polls,” the Election Commissioner said.

He added that the people can register their names in the electoral rolls till the election notification is issued.

He said that SEC is ready to print the ballot papers, irrespective of the number of contesting candidates in MPP and ZP polls.