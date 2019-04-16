Home States Telangana

Go ahead and pick SIs, constables, but wait for our final verdict: Telangana High Court

Replying to a query from the Bench, the counsel for recruitment board submitted that there would be about 2,100 candidates who had finished the event below 170.999 seconds.

Published: 16th April 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While granting permission to the State level police recruitment board to go ahead with the selection process for filling the posts of sub-inspectors and constables, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that the appointments would be subject to final outcome of the appeal filed on the issue.

The bench was passing this order in relation to an appeal filed by Narahari and 21 other unemployed youth from various parts of the State, challenging the order of a single judge on the issue.

Recently, a single judge dismissed the petition filed by the said youth challenging the board’s decision in disqualifying them in the physical efficiency test. The judge declared the procedure followed by the board in conducting 800 metres and 100 metres run as valid. Aggrieved with the same, they filed an appeal before the court’s division bench.

The case of the appellants was that the board has not followed an ‘uniform policy’ in selecting candidates who underwent 800 and 100 meters event. Though they have clocked over and above 170.4999 seconds in 800-meter run event, but they were disqualified though they have accomplished the task well within the prescribed limit of 170 seconds. They contended that a second cannot be split and the board must treat all the candidates as qualified if they accomplish the task in less than 171 seconds. In fact, all of them have clocked between 170.5000 and 170.9999 seconds, they told the court. 

Replying to a query from the Bench, the counsel for recruitment board submitted that there would be about 2,100 candidates who had finished the event below 170.999 seconds. 
The Bench opined that if any relief was granted to the appellants at this stage, it might become difficult for the board to conduct written test within a short period of time. 
While permitting the board to go ahead with the selection process, the bench made it clear that the appointments to the above posts would be subject to the final outcome of the present appeal and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court police recruitment board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp