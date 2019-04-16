Go ahead and pick SIs, constables, but wait for our final verdict: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While granting permission to the State level police recruitment board to go ahead with the selection process for filling the posts of sub-inspectors and constables, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that the appointments would be subject to final outcome of the appeal filed on the issue.

The bench was passing this order in relation to an appeal filed by Narahari and 21 other unemployed youth from various parts of the State, challenging the order of a single judge on the issue.

Recently, a single judge dismissed the petition filed by the said youth challenging the board’s decision in disqualifying them in the physical efficiency test. The judge declared the procedure followed by the board in conducting 800 metres and 100 metres run as valid. Aggrieved with the same, they filed an appeal before the court’s division bench.

The case of the appellants was that the board has not followed an ‘uniform policy’ in selecting candidates who underwent 800 and 100 meters event. Though they have clocked over and above 170.4999 seconds in 800-meter run event, but they were disqualified though they have accomplished the task well within the prescribed limit of 170 seconds. They contended that a second cannot be split and the board must treat all the candidates as qualified if they accomplish the task in less than 171 seconds. In fact, all of them have clocked between 170.5000 and 170.9999 seconds, they told the court.

Replying to a query from the Bench, the counsel for recruitment board submitted that there would be about 2,100 candidates who had finished the event below 170.999 seconds.

The Bench opined that if any relief was granted to the appellants at this stage, it might become difficult for the board to conduct written test within a short period of time.

While permitting the board to go ahead with the selection process, the bench made it clear that the appointments to the above posts would be subject to the final outcome of the present appeal and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.