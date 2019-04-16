HC asks ECI to give details on action taken

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inform about the steps taken on the complaint made regarding withdrawal of `8 crore by BJP on April 8, ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha election held in the State on April 11.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was dealing with the petition filed by G Pavan Kumar Goud, election agent of TRS candidate Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, seeking action against the BJP, it’s candidate in Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency G Kishan Reddy and the concerned bank for allowing BJP to withdraw huge cash in violation of RBI guidelines and election code and to investigate the same.

After perusing the contents of the petitioner’s affidavit, the bench asked the petitioner’s counsel to show the provision in the Representation of People’s Act, 1950-51 which supports his contention seeking to disqualify the BJP candidate.

The bench then directed the ECI standing counsel Avinash Desai to inform the court about the action initiated by the commission on the issue, and posted the matter to April 18 for further hearing.