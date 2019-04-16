HC dismisses plea, tells petitioner to approach govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the Court cannot intervene into technical aspects relating to irrigation projects, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL asking authorities concerned to not alter the plan of a canal being built as part of an irrigation project. The Bench noted the petitioner needed to prove that the government has malafide intentions for it to consider such a plea.

Cousel for Banothu Uma Nayak, a farmer from Ramgoni Thanda of Yadadri district, alleged the government changed the canal’s design with malafide intentions as land acquired till then would be of no use. After hearing the case, the bench suggested the petitioner to first approach the government since the judiciary does not have a magic wand to address his grievance. The Bench said petitioner has to approach the authorities concerned.