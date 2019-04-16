Inter results to be declared on April 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to release the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results for the first and second year on Thursday.

The decision came amid allegations that a few bundles of answer scripts had been misplaced. However, the Board refuted these claims, calling them “fake news” and an attempt to malign its reputation.

“We have taken all precautions to ensure the process of evaluation is transparent and no untoward incidents occur,” said TSBIE secretary A Ashok. He also urged students and parents not to fall for such rumours.

Another senior official on the Board said, “This year, there was a lot of speculation. Before hall tickets were issued, there were reports that over one lakh students would not get hall tickets, but no such thing happened. Then, they started rumours about problems in evaluation. All this is just an attempt to damage the Board’s reputation.”