Justice Sri Devi’s transfer to TS HC recommended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi, additional judge of Allahabad High Court, to Telangana High Court. The judge had earlier submitted a representation, seeking transfer.

The strength of the High Court now stands at 10, against the sanctioned strength of 24. At present, there are no woman judges in the State’s highest court.

Justice Sri Devi, of Andhra Pradesh, graduated in law in 1986. She was appointed additional district and sessions judge at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh in 2005 and was promoted as district and sessions judge in 2016.

Justice Sri Devi was appointed Allahabad High court in November last year.