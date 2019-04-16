KCR targets clean sweep in Zilla Parishads polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expecting a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked his party functionaries to do an encore in the ensuing elections to the Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads.

“Just as the way we are going to win all the 16 Lok Sabha seats in the State (Hyderabad is left to TRS ally AIMIM), we should win all the 32 Zilla Parishads,” Chandrasekhar Rao said at a meeting of the party leaders at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

During the meeting, Rao announced the name of the candidate for Asifabad Zilla Parishad seat. “Kova Lakshmi will be TRS candidate,” the TRS chief declared.

He said that the names of candidates for the remaining 31 ZPs would be announced soon.

Rao also hinted that the former MLAs or those who were defeated in the last December Assembly elections too would be given an opportunity to contest for posts of ZP chairpersons. He dropped a hint that former MLA Putta Madhu would be candidate for the post of Peddapalli ZP chairperson.

Chandrasekhar Rao also set the target for the party leaders. The TRS should win in all the 32 Zilla Parishad and should win not less than 530 Mandal Paraja Parishads (MPPs) out of total 535 MPPs.

No dearth of posts

The TRS president assured the party leaders that there is no dearth of posts in the State. He said that 535 MPPs, 535 ZPTCs and more than 5,000 MPTCs are up for grabs. The Assembly segments would also be reorganised soon and the party could accommodate more leaders as MLAs in future, Rao said.

He averred that the people at the grassroots level are with the TRS. The results of Assembly polls would be repeated in Lok Sabha and ZP elections too, Rao said.

He said that the MLAs should take the responsibility for ZP and MPP elections. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs would be made in-charges for two districts each. One senior leader will be made in-charge for each district for ZP elections.

New Revenue Act

Chandrasekhar Rao also informed the party leaders about his plans to bring in a new Revenue Act.

He wanted to know from them whether to scrap the Revenue department or continue it with a new set of rules.

According to sources, majority of the leaders wanted the Chief Minister to continue the Revenue department after making suitable changes to the existing Revenue Act.

He said that he was determined to root out the corruption in Revenue and Municipal departments. He said that a new Municipal Act and Urban Policy too would be brought for the planned development of cities and towns, Rao told the party leaders.