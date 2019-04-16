Home States Telangana

NTR’s wife complains of defamation, files plaint

Lakshmi Parvathi requested the DGP to file the case and take stern action against the accused. She named Koti, the TV channel and its anchor as accused.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lakshmi Parvathi, wife of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao, visited State Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy and filed a complaint alleging that she was defamed by a person through a TV channel. She alleged that a person named Koti was abusing and circulating false news about her.

In her complaint, Laskhmi Parvathi stated that Koti, a person familiar to her and her family, created a fake news on April 4 and defamed her by circulating it through social media.

The fake item created by Koti was illegally circulated on social media by several people and Lakshmi alleged that it was a deliberate move to demoralise her.

According to information, Lakshmi Parvathi used to consider Koti as a dear one, until she found that Koti had a criminal background.

