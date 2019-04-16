NTR’s wife complains of defamation, files plaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lakshmi Parvathi, wife of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao, visited State Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy and filed a complaint alleging that she was defamed by a person through a TV channel. She alleged that a person named Koti was abusing and circulating false news about her.

Lakshmi Parvathi coming out

from DGP’s office in

Hyderabad | Sathya Keerthi

In her complaint, Laskhmi Parvathi stated that Koti, a person familiar to her and her family, created a fake news on April 4 and defamed her by circulating it through social media.

The fake item created by Koti was illegally circulated on social media by several people and Lakshmi alleged that it was a deliberate move to demoralise her.

According to information, Lakshmi Parvathi used to consider Koti as a dear one, until she found that Koti had a criminal background.

Lakshmi Parvathi requested the DGP to file the case and take stern action against the accused. She named Koti, the TV channel and its anchor as accused.