Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Sanghi leaders as ‘only experts in human anatomy’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the leader to just ask a person, if he wants to identify one.

Published: 16th April 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi ​

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a sarcastic dig at reports of a BJP leader who said that a Muslim could be identified by removing their clothes, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged the leader to just ask a person, if he wants to identify one.

“It seems Sanghi leaders are only experts in human anatomy. After all, their experience is rich: Gujarat 2002, Bilqis Bano, Ehsan Jafri, Akhlaq, Pehli Khan, Junaid, Shaukat Ali & innumerable others,” the AIMIM chief tweeted on Monday. “Also, if you want to identify a Muslim, ask. No need to lift clothing. What is this Sanghi obsession with Muslim men & what’s under their clothing?”

Earlier in the Kerala BJP State President PS Sreedharan Pillai reportedly, while referring to questions being raised about the number of terrorists killed in Balakot strike, said, “If it is Islam, there are some signs, no? If you remove their clothes you will be able to know. We have to do all that and return is what they are saying.” Kerala BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai’.

Meanwhile, Owaisi during a rally at Bihar, while campaigning for Kishanganj MP candidate Akhtar-ul Imam, slammed BJP for the lynching of Akhlaq. He said, “Akhalq’s son works for the Indian Air Force, and protects our country. He is suffering a lot since he had to leave his home and has to stay in Delhi. If we have to stop BJP, then you have to support Akhtar-ul Imam.”

