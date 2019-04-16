Home States Telangana

Telangana CEO warns those spreading false news on social media

Published: 16th April 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar Tuesday said stringent action would be taken against those spreading false news on social media as a video purportedly showing transportation of EVMS in an autorickshaw at Jagtial went viral.

The video purportedly showedElectronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being taken in an autorickshaw at Jagtial without any security cover Monday night. The CEO said the EVMs were dummy instruments and being transported from Tahsildar's office to a warehouse.

The video went viral giving rise to speculation that the voting machines were "vulnerable." Jagtial falls under Nizamabad constituency from where 185 candidates including 178 farmers were contesting.

Andhra Pradesh went to the polls on April 11. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha is seeking re-election from this constituency.

"There are legal provisions to initiate stringent action against individuals and parties found guilty of spreading fake news and other acts with the intention to undermine the efforts of the Election Commission of India and the functioning of democracy in the country," he told a press conference.

He explained the various electoral procedures followed on transport and storage of EVMs, maintenance of security at strongrooms and announcement of polling percentage.

The entire process was conducted under CCTV surveillance and tight security in the presence of observers and representatives of political parties, the Chief Electoral Officer added.

TAGS
Nizamabad constituency EVMs Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019

