TSWREIS plans summer camp for 50k students
Published: 16th April 2019 05:22 AM | Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:27 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) is going to conduct a summer camp for 50,000 students this year during their summer vacations.
The camp, named ‘Summer Samurai’, was inaugurated by Secretary Praveen Kumar and Minister for Welfare, Koppula Eshwar.