Valve damages cause delay in water supply in Ranga Reddy district

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the State government having promised Mission Bhagiratha water to 2,036 habitations in erstwhile Ranga Reddy district, the reality is far from this. Though nearly 1,960 habitations have been connected in the programme’s network, none of them are getting water due to ongoing repair works. In many areas, tanks are still being built, making it clear that it will take quite a lot of time for the water connections to start functioning as planned.

Most of these areas fall beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are currently being serviced by the Rural Water Supply Scheme. Mission Bhagiratha, which will cater to these areas when it is ready, aims to provide 100 litres of potable drinking water per person in rural areas and 150 litres in urban areas.

Irrigation Department officials say 75 per cent of pipeline work is complete, and intra-village work is complete in 1,960 habitations. An official informed Express that they had attempted a trial-run to supply water, when they realised there were massive leakages in the network. Several valves had been damaged and the water supply was stopped.

Senior Engineer for Mission Bhagiratha, Ranga Reddy district, said, “We encountered some issues during a trial run. We will ensure water is supplied as soon as possible.”