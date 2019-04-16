Home States Telangana

Will win 16 Lok Sabha seats, play role at Centre: K Chandrasekhar Rao

Rao, after analysing the poll trends, said TRS candidates would win all 16 Lok Sabha seats, leaving one to its ally MIM.

Published: 16th April 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday predicted that the TRS would win all 16 Lok Sabha seats and play a crucial role in the formation of the next government at the Centre.

Four days after the LS polls in the state, the TRS supremo broke his silence on the party’s prospects and what he intended to do, at a meeting with party leaders at Telangana Bhavan.

Rao, after analysing the poll trends, said TRS candidates would win all 16 Lok Sabha seats, leaving one to its ally MIM.

During the election campaign, Rao said the TRS should win 16 LS seats to dictate terms at the Centre and get more funds and projects for the state. After the polls, Rao is confident the party will win all 16 seats as he wanted.

“The TRS will play a key role and call the shots (chakram tipputaamu) at the Centre,” Rao told the party leaders, at the meeting held to chalk out the strategy for the ensuing Zilla Parishad and Mandal Praja Parishad polls.

K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Lok Sabha elections 2019

