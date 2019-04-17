Home States Telangana

Appointment of judges to Telangana HC deferred

 The proposal to appoint these judicial officers as judges of the HCs was made by the then chief justice of the erstwhile Hyderabad HC on September 27 last year.

Published: 17th April 2019 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of two judicial officers — Andhra Pradesh High Court Registrar General Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Ramana — as judges of the high court under the service quota.

Besides this, the collegium deferred the consideration of the proposal to elevate judicial officers BS Bhanumathi and A Hari Haranadha Sarma as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha and N Tukaramji as judges of the Telangana High Court under the service quota.

 The proposal to appoint these judicial officers as judges of the HCs was made by the then chief justice of the erstwhile Hyderabad HC on September 27 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Telangana High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp