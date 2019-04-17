Appointment of judges to Telangana HC deferred

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of two judicial officers — Andhra Pradesh High Court Registrar General Ch Manavendranath Roy and M Venkata Ramana — as judges of the high court under the service quota.

Besides this, the collegium deferred the consideration of the proposal to elevate judicial officers BS Bhanumathi and A Hari Haranadha Sarma as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and P Sree Sudha, C Sumalatha and N Tukaramji as judges of the Telangana High Court under the service quota.

The proposal to appoint these judicial officers as judges of the HCs was made by the then chief justice of the erstwhile Hyderabad HC on September 27 last year.