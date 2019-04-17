Home States Telangana

Don’t brand us as corrupt: Revenue staff

The TRESA held an emergency meeting on Tuesday in the wake of the State government’s proposal to bring forth a new Revenue Act.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) has demanded that the State government should constitute an expert committee before taking up any reforms in the Revenue Department. “If there is a good Revenue Act it will help all. Take the suggestions from the experts and proceed accordingly,” the TRESA said.  

The TRESA held an emergency meeting on Tuesday in the wake of the State government’s proposal to bring forth a new Revenue Act. The association felt that the State government should take up a comprehensive land survey to resolve all the land-related problems. They wanted the State government to bring an effective Revenue Act, as the government decided to confer conclusive title to the land owners.  

TRESA chief Vanga Ravinder Reddy, General Secretary M Narayana Reddy and leaders from all the districts participated in the meeting.  “Do not brand us as corrupt. Corruption is there in every department. It is not sufficient just to clean up Revenue department, if you want to root out the corruption,” Ravinder Reddy said.The meeting also opposed any plans to privatise the services of the department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Revenue staff TRESA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp