Don’t brand us as corrupt: Revenue staff

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) has demanded that the State government should constitute an expert committee before taking up any reforms in the Revenue Department. “If there is a good Revenue Act it will help all. Take the suggestions from the experts and proceed accordingly,” the TRESA said.

The TRESA held an emergency meeting on Tuesday in the wake of the State government’s proposal to bring forth a new Revenue Act. The association felt that the State government should take up a comprehensive land survey to resolve all the land-related problems. They wanted the State government to bring an effective Revenue Act, as the government decided to confer conclusive title to the land owners.

TRESA chief Vanga Ravinder Reddy, General Secretary M Narayana Reddy and leaders from all the districts participated in the meeting. “Do not brand us as corrupt. Corruption is there in every department. It is not sufficient just to clean up Revenue department, if you want to root out the corruption,” Ravinder Reddy said.The meeting also opposed any plans to privatise the services of the department.