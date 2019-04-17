Home States Telangana

Government to draft guidelines to issue permissions to events

An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Secretary SK Joshi after a meeting with the concerned officials at Secretariat on Tuesday.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

A file picture of Numaish at Nampalli in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In order to prevent the kind of fire accidents that occurred at this year’s Numaish at the Exhibitions Grounds, the State government would soon come out with fresh guidelines for issue of permissions for conducting exhibitions and big events in the State.

An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Secretary SK Joshi after a meeting with the concerned officials at Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting, also attended by Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, Home Secretary Rajeev Trivedi, GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore, Fire Services DG Gopi Krishna, Police Commissioners Anjani Kumar and Mahesh Bhagawat, discussed the ways to draft the guidelines. 

The State government has undertaken an exercise to put in place a foolproof mechanism for according permissions to conduct exhibitions. The Chief Secretary said that the permissions would be given in three categories -- small, medium and big events/exhibitions. The operation protocols would also be circulated to the event managers, he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Numaish SK Joshi Exhibitions Grounds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp