Government to draft guidelines to issue permissions to events

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to prevent the kind of fire accidents that occurred at this year’s Numaish at the Exhibitions Grounds, the State government would soon come out with fresh guidelines for issue of permissions for conducting exhibitions and big events in the State.

An announcement to this effect was made by Chief Secretary SK Joshi after a meeting with the concerned officials at Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting, also attended by Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, Home Secretary Rajeev Trivedi, GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore, Fire Services DG Gopi Krishna, Police Commissioners Anjani Kumar and Mahesh Bhagawat, discussed the ways to draft the guidelines.

The State government has undertaken an exercise to put in place a foolproof mechanism for according permissions to conduct exhibitions. The Chief Secretary said that the permissions would be given in three categories -- small, medium and big events/exhibitions. The operation protocols would also be circulated to the event managers, he added.