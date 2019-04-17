Home States Telangana

Telangana HC stays single judge ruling, orders status quo on Miyapur lands

Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for the appellants, contended that no notices were served to the parties concerned before cancellation of registration deeds.

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In what has come as a shocker to the state government, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed that the private parties concerned should maintain status quo on nearly 690 acres of controversial Miyapur lands in Ranga Reddy district, till the Supreme Court adjudicates the matter, which is pending before it.

While finding fault with the authorities in taking a unilateral decision to cancel the general power of attorney (GPA) registrations relating to the lands, the bench stayed the implementation of the order of the single judge, who had upheld the decision of the Serilingampally mandal tahsildar in cancelling the said registrations.

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, passed its order on appeals filed by PS Parthasarathy and Suvishal Powergen Ltd against the single-judge order, which dismissed the plea of the appellants seeking a direction to the authorities not to interfere with the rights covered by the registered irrevocable GPA. 

The appellants/petitioners also sought to suspend the execution of the orders issued by the Serilingampally mandal tahsildar cancelling the GPA registration documents on the pretext that the entire lands falling under various survey numbers in Miyapur was that of government land.

Senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for the appellants, contended that no notices were served to the parties concerned before cancellation of registration deeds.

