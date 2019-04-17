Home States Telangana

KCR gives appointment only to Owaisis

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who in a recent speech claimed that AIMIM was dividing minority votes and indirectly helping the BJP.

Published: 17th April 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not giving appointment to anyone except Owaisi brothers, BJP State unit chief K Laxman lamented that public grievances are not being adequately heard by CM.

“Except for (AIMIM president) Asaduddin Owaisi and (Chandrayangutta MLA) Akbaruddin Owaisi, no one else get an appointment to meet the chief minister. Forget the opposition MLAs, even the ruling party MLAs do not get the appointment of KCR,” Laxman said during a press conference here on Tuesday. He said that grievances department has never been checked.  

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Owaisi slams Sidhu

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who in a recent speech claimed that AIMIM was dividing minority votes and indirectly helping the BJP.  Owaisi in a reply said: “Who were you “unifying” when you were in BJP? My party might be new, but Seemanchal’s backwardness is old. I hope that I will remove this. I have introduced a Bill for a Seemanchal Development Council for all: Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Sikh.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi K Chandrasekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp