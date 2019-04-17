KCR gives appointment only to Owaisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of not giving appointment to anyone except Owaisi brothers, BJP State unit chief K Laxman lamented that public grievances are not being adequately heard by CM.

“Except for (AIMIM president) Asaduddin Owaisi and (Chandrayangutta MLA) Akbaruddin Owaisi, no one else get an appointment to meet the chief minister. Forget the opposition MLAs, even the ruling party MLAs do not get the appointment of KCR,” Laxman said during a press conference here on Tuesday. He said that grievances department has never been checked.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Owaisi slams Sidhu

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took on Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who in a recent speech claimed that AIMIM was dividing minority votes and indirectly helping the BJP. Owaisi in a reply said: “Who were you “unifying” when you were in BJP? My party might be new, but Seemanchal’s backwardness is old. I hope that I will remove this. I have introduced a Bill for a Seemanchal Development Council for all: Hindu, Muslim, Dalit, Sikh.”