Konda ‘locks up’ policemen, booked

  The Hyderabad police have registered a case against Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy after he allegedly confined a Sub-Inspector at his office in Banjara Hills and abused him. 

HYDERABAD:  The Hyderabad police have registered a case against Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy after he allegedly confined a Sub-Inspector at his office in Banjara Hills and abused him. The Sub-Inspector had come to the MP’s office to serve notices in connection with the unaccounted cash that was seized from Vishweshwar Reddy’s close associate Konda Sundeep Reddy a day before the Lok sabha elections in State. 

On Monday, the SI -- identified as Krishna -- along with a constable from Gachibowli police station visited Vishweshwar Reddy’s office for the same. Vishweshwar Reddy allegedly abused them and confined them in a room on the second floor, latching it from outside. He also questioned the officials about why they were ‘harassing him without reason’. However, the officials managed to escape. They later lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police station.

Based on the SI’s complaint, a case under sections 332, 353, 342 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Vishweshwar Reddy and his associates. Reportedly, police caught Sundeep Reddy while he was travelling to Kondapur on April 10. They later inquired about his association with Vishweshwar Reddy. Police also recovered a notebook from him in which he had allegedly noted down the details of the `15 crore spent in run up to the elections. However, Vishweshwar Reddy denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, Vishveshwar Reddy also lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police against the SI and another person in mufti, alleging that the duo instead of serving the notice at the office, trespassed into the office and behaved rudely with his employees.

