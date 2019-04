By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood starlet Poonam Kaur approached the Cybercrime wing of Hyderabad city police, seeking action against social media trolls, targeting her.

Kaur, in her complaint to the police, stated that some unidentified persons were deliberately posting on various social media platforms content that was derogatory in nature and damaging to her image. She also stated that the suspects are sharing derogatory content through different channels on Youtube.