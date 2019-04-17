RTA to link all pollution check centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to check rising vehicular pollution levels and to keep a tab on bogus Pollution Under Check (PUC) testing centres, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) is mulling over linking all authorised testing centres to a common server which would authenticate pollution levels and issue certificates.

At present, most testing centres have an outdated software and issue PUC certificates even if vehicles emit pollutants above mandated levels. There is no means for the RTA to know whether they check pollution levels accurately.

