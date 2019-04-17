Home States Telangana

State CEO attributes spike in poll percentage to elaborate process

Rajat Kumar says initial voter turnout was an “estimated” figure arrived at 5 pm on April 11

Published: 17th April 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

CEO Rajat Kumar speaks at a press meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Caught in a firestorm of numerous questions raised over the spike in Lok Sabha poll percentage after the declaration of the initial figures on April 11, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar on Tuesday maintained that the swell in voting percentage was normal. The increase in voter turnout is due to the elaborate process of processing data, tasked by the EC officials that went on till the afternoon hours of April 12, Rajat Kumar said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the CEO clarified that the initial voter turnout was an “estimated” figure that arrived at 5 pm on April 11. Explaining the operational processes that took place at the offices of returning officers (ROs) at the 17 Parliamentary constituencies, Kumar observed that polling took place at various polling booths even after 5 pm. He pointed out that officially polling in Nizamabad was to be held till 6 pm but even that got delayed.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“I clarified that the voting percentage announced on April 11 was an estimated figure. I said the final figure will be obtained the next day(April 12),” Rajat Kumar said. “Every sector manager has to gather data from 100 polling station and give it to the RO, who in turn gives it to the CEO office,” explained Kumar. On the specific question as to how Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies saw an unprecedented increase in voter turnout to the tune of one lakh, Rajat reacted sharply “they (voters) could have thought that the weather is cooler in the evening.”

Agents of political parties, he said, were privy to the process post elections. There is a specific form called Form 17 C that is available with the agents of all parties. The form has information of the votes polled in a particular booth. “If the political parties are really in doubt, then they can check the data from all the booths and find for themselves on the actual polling percentage,” Rajat Kumar said while taking a serious view on repeated questions raised by the political parties on increased poll percentage. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer Lok Sabha poll Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp