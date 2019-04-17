State CEO attributes spike in poll percentage to elaborate process

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Caught in a firestorm of numerous questions raised over the spike in Lok Sabha poll percentage after the declaration of the initial figures on April 11, State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar on Tuesday maintained that the swell in voting percentage was normal. The increase in voter turnout is due to the elaborate process of processing data, tasked by the EC officials that went on till the afternoon hours of April 12, Rajat Kumar said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the CEO clarified that the initial voter turnout was an “estimated” figure that arrived at 5 pm on April 11. Explaining the operational processes that took place at the offices of returning officers (ROs) at the 17 Parliamentary constituencies, Kumar observed that polling took place at various polling booths even after 5 pm. He pointed out that officially polling in Nizamabad was to be held till 6 pm but even that got delayed.

“I clarified that the voting percentage announced on April 11 was an estimated figure. I said the final figure will be obtained the next day(April 12),” Rajat Kumar said. “Every sector manager has to gather data from 100 polling station and give it to the RO, who in turn gives it to the CEO office,” explained Kumar. On the specific question as to how Hyderabad and Secunderabad Parliamentary constituencies saw an unprecedented increase in voter turnout to the tune of one lakh, Rajat reacted sharply “they (voters) could have thought that the weather is cooler in the evening.”

Agents of political parties, he said, were privy to the process post elections. There is a specific form called Form 17 C that is available with the agents of all parties. The form has information of the votes polled in a particular booth. “If the political parties are really in doubt, then they can check the data from all the booths and find for themselves on the actual polling percentage,” Rajat Kumar said while taking a serious view on repeated questions raised by the political parties on increased poll percentage.