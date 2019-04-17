Swell in voting percentage normal: Telangana CEO Rajat Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Caught in a firestorm of questions raised over the spike in poll percentage after the declaration of the initial poll percentage on April 11, State chief electoral officer (CEO) Rajat Kumar on Tuesday maintained that the swell in voting percentage was normal.

“The increase in voter turnout is due to the elaborate process of processing data, tasked by the EC officials that went on till the afternoon hours of April 12,” Kumar remarked. He clarified to media persons that the initial voter turnout was an “estimated” figure that arrived at 5 pm on April 11.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The many reasons behind low voter turnout in Telangana

Explaining the operational processes that took place at the offices of returning officers (ROs) at the 17 parliamentary constituencies, Kumar observed that polling took place at various polling booths even after 5 pm. He pointed out that polling in Nizamabad was to be held till 6 pm but even that got delayed. “I clarified that the voting percentage announced on April 11 was an estimated figure. I said the final figure will be obtained the next day (April 12),” Kumar said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On the question as to how Hyderabad and Secunderabad parliamentary constituency saw an unprecedented increase in voter turnout, Rajat said, “They (voters) could have thought that the weather is cooler in the evening,” he said. Political party agents, he added, were privy of the process post elections.