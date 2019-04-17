‘Time to switch to better food habits’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at a high-level meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, urged people to consume the Telangana Sonalu rice so as to regulate or prevent diabetes. Reviewing the irrigation and agriculture departments, the Chief Minister said that the government must create awareness among people on the need to better their food habits.

“We should encourage the consumption of healthy food products. Use of leafy vegetables and fruits should also be promoted. Meanwhile, doctors are of the view that the Telangana Sonalu rice is better in regulating and preventing diabetes,” Rao told officials.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to tour regions where paddy is cultivated -- including Punjab -- and educate the farmers on bettering their production practices. Paddy varieties with less calories and less sugar content must be preferred, he said. “There is a heavy demand for maize, and hence, better varieties of the seeds must be developed. Tamarind that we use on a daily basis is scare at the moment. Its cultivation should be promoted,” Rao suggested.

He also directed officials to analyse the food needs of Telangana and identify the ways in which they could meet those requirements. “We consume leafy vegetables but most of them are grown in our State but are imported from various places. We even import vegetables from other parts of the country, unfortunately. We must overcome this and become self-sufficient,” Rao said.

Agri depts under one roof?

The Chief Minister also said that, if necessary, the marketing department would take up direct purchase of produce from farmers. He suggested that the horticulture, marketing and civil supplies departments could form part of the agriculture department.

