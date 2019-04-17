US consul general visits EFLU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Katherine B Hadda, Consul General of United States apprised Katherine B Hadda, Consul General of United States apprised the faculty and students of English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad (EFLU) about various schemes and programmes for studying and pursuing research in US. She was in the campus on Tuesday as chief guest for the closing ceremony of EFLU’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

Hadda specially mentioned the ‘Partnership 2020’ programme launched a week ago to increase the opportunities for students studying in 4,600 universities across US.She recalled her experiences learning Mandarin and Italian and noted that it enhanced her cultural and diplomatic capabilities which inturn helped her to indulge in foreign relations for 31 years. She also called upon the faculty and students to apply Fulbright fellowships in various categories.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, EFLU vice-chancellor, expressed his desire to escalate the programmes and initiatives in such a way that they would not only create a strong academic base but would also give a head start to building careers.

Suresh Chukkapalli, Honorary Consul in Hyderabad of Republic of Korea, guest of honour, proposed to start bachelors degree and certificate course in Korean language. He also announced his desire to institute a gold Medal for toppers.