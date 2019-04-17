Video of EVM being moved goes viral

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A Video showing an auto rickshaw transporting EVMs went viral on social media on Monday night, reportedly shot by BJP sympathisers and media persons. The video description said that at least 10 EVMs were shifted to the Tahsildar’s office from the strongroom and later returned back, alleging that the machines were being tampered. Later in the vening, it was reported that at least 8 persons have been arrested for spreading fake news and disturbing social harmony.

The incident was reported in Jagtial and Korutla Assembly segments which fall under Nizamabad Parliamentary constituency, which is currently represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, K Kavitha.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the Nizamabad MP seat, Dharmapuri Aravind, released a video where he expressed his worries about the security of EVMs, alleging the district administration was working on the behest of the Chief Minister. He requested Election Commission to keep the EVMs safe until counting date.

On Tuesday, Collector A Sharath clarified to the media that the EVMs being shifted in the video were used in the recent Lok Sabha elections and were M2 model, brought with the intention to create awareness among people.