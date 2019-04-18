Christian Bhavan to come up soon, says official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka on Wednesday announced that the construction of a Christian Bhavan, as promised by the government, would begin soon.

Addressing a Good Friday programme, organised by the Telangana Secretariat Christian Employees Prayer Fellowship, at the Secretariat, Ekka said the State government would provide financial assistance for the construction of churches and also for the repair of existing ones.

He recalled how the government had announced two days holidays for Christmas and that a large number of Christian students had benefited through the Chief Minister Overseas Scholarship Scheme. Minority Commission member B Shankar Luke, Rev Joy Cherian, Secretariat Christian Minority Prayer Fellowship secretary A Prasad and a large number of Secretariat employees were present at the event.