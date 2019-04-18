Gangster Nayeem hoarded up illegal assets worth Rs 2,000 crore, SIT probe reveals

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The illegal assets amassed by slain gangster Mohammad Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem are worth a whopping Rs 2,000 crore, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the ill-gotten wealth has revealed.

The gangster, who fell to police bullets in an encounter in Shadnagar on August 8, 2016, had amassed properties with impunity. The methods he used ranged from extortion and intimidation to kidnapping and murder. Knowing that fear is the key, he forced his victims to part with their land, money and precious metals, including gold, all at gun point.

This information, on lands and other immovable assets possessed by Nayeem, which the SIT culled out from the Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs), along with other details it received on his movable assets, showed that in all, his properties and wealth are worth about Rs 2,000 crore.

Officials from the Benami Transactions Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax (IT) department investigated the gangster’s movable and immovable assets, which were registered under the names of Nayeem’s wife, Haseena Begum, and one of his relatives, Ahela Begum.

Officials of the unit also collected details of Nayeem’s associates, including Sheshanna, who is still absconding.

According to sources, officials investigating the illegal assets have collected details of the properties registered under Nayeem’s wife’s name at as many as 23 locations spread across Yadagirigutta, Bhongir, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Adibatla, Nalgonda, Saroornagar, Anantharam village, Bhongir, Prakashnagar, Miryalguda, and Mansoorabad of Saroornagar.

Besides this, they obtained information about sources of income and properties registered under Ahela Begum’s name, situated at 20 locations including Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Chitraseema-2 colony, Saroornagar, Adibatla, and Dwarakanagar.