Home States Telangana

Gangster Nayeem hoarded up illegal assets worth Rs 2,000 crore, SIT probe reveals

Knowing that fear is the key, he forced his victims to part with their land, money and precious metals, including gold, all at gun point.

Published: 18th April 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The illegal assets amassed by slain gangster Mohammad Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem are worth a whopping Rs 2,000 crore, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the ill-gotten wealth has revealed.

The gangster, who fell to police bullets in an encounter in Shadnagar on August 8, 2016, had amassed properties with impunity. The methods he used ranged from extortion and intimidation to kidnapping and murder. Knowing that fear is the key, he forced his victims to part with their land, money and precious metals, including gold, all at gun point.

This information, on lands and other immovable assets possessed by Nayeem, which the SIT culled out from the Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs), along with other details it received on his movable assets, showed that in all, his properties and wealth are worth about Rs 2,000 crore.

Officials from the Benami Transactions Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax (IT) department investigated the gangster’s movable and immovable assets, which were registered under the names of Nayeem’s wife, Haseena Begum, and one of his relatives, Ahela Begum.

Officials of the unit also collected details of Nayeem’s associates, including Sheshanna, who is still absconding.

According to sources, officials investigating the illegal assets have collected details of the properties registered under Nayeem’s wife’s name at as many as 23 locations spread across Yadagirigutta, Bhongir, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Adibatla, Nalgonda, Saroornagar, Anantharam village, Bhongir, Prakashnagar, Miryalguda, and Mansoorabad of Saroornagar.

Besides this, they obtained information about sources of income and properties registered under Ahela Begum’s name, situated at 20 locations including Bhongir, Yadagirigutta, Chitraseema-2 colony, Saroornagar, Adibatla, and Dwarakanagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Nayeemuddin Nayeem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp