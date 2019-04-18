Govt ready to purchase damaged paddy: Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unexpected rains with heavy gales have caused extensive damage to the agriculture sector in various parts of the Nalgonda and Karimnagar districts. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy conducted a review meeting with Civil Supplies and Agricultural Market Yard officials on Wednesday.

He directed them to purchase damaged paddy at MSP. Reddy said that the government is ready to purchase damaged paddy. “Officials at market yards should arrange tarpaulins and gunny bags for farmers to keep the produce safe.”