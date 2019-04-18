Mines min, Chief Secy to hold meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Mines is planning to conduct the ‘Annual Strategic Interaction Meeting (ASIM)’ to apprise stakeholders of the activities of geoscience organisations in the country. Telangana is home to prominent organisations such as Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd. (MECL), Atomic Mineral Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) and Building Materials (NCCBM),

Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Mines, K Rajeswara Rao, came up with the concept in order to keep all State government in the loop. Rao will be conducting a meeting with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and other officials at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The meeting has been arranged in order to interface the activities of GSI, ECL, IHM and other agencies. The officials will review the status of geological investigation and exploration work taken up by various agencies for overall development of mineral sector in the State.